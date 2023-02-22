The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to State Farm Stadium this weekend.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26, the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show will feature more than 900 home improvement exhibitor booths and displays. Discover hundreds of home improvement inspirations from local businesses, artisans and companies throughout the Valley all in one location for three days.
“It’s almost spring and that’s the perfect time to do a little reorganizing, experiment with your creativity and revamp your home,” said Katie Jones, show manager. “The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show is the mecca for inspiration with endless spring landscape ideas, décor and more.”
Each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will offer hundreds of home improvement, design and landscaping products and services offered at exclusive pricing under one roof at State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale at 1 Cardinals Dr.
Unique show attractions (free with admission):
- Ask a Master Gardener - Watch and learn as The University of Arizona Master Gardeners discuss and demonstrate the basics of planting and maintaining gardens.
- Handmade headquarters - Sign up for free make-and-take crafts, including:
- Birdhouse Woodworking Class - Learn the basics of woodworking while creating your own custom birdhouse.
- Custom DIY Bathmat - Use chalk ink techniques to customize a bathmat unique to you.
- Clay Jewelry Tray - Design and paint your own take-home jewelry tray.
- DIY demos and seminars all weekend
- Home hacks/cleaning - Clever ways to clean your home without using chemicals.
- Improve your health - Discover how tea can make you feel heathier.
- DIY roof repairs - Fixes that you can do to save time and money.
- Refinishing vs replacing - Learn how to refinish with modern finishes and more.
- Walk-up landscape design & consultation - Free landscaping consultation and take-home design from licensed professionals.
- Add storage options - Improve your spring cleaning by adding shelves throughout your home to minimize clutter.
- Organize your closet - Organizational experts offer help to plan, design and build a closet of your dreams.
General admission is $8 daily for adults, $3 for kids ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger are free. Sign up for discounted tickets at MChomeshows.com.
There will be a "Senior Morning" on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon with $4 admission for guests 60 and older. Then customer appreciation pricing will be $4 admission Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Customer appreciation pricing will also be available on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Military appreciation pricing is $4 with valid military identification all three days.
Those with February birthdays can visit the information booth for a special birthday gift with valid ID and platinum guests who show their platinum loyalty card will receive a complimentary gift.
Since the show is celebrating 30 years, anyone can stop by the information booth at the entrance for a complimentary pack of desert wildflower seeds.
There will be free parking and a large food court. No cash will be accepted so there will be reverse ATMs in the stadium.
For more information about the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, call 602.485.1691 or visit MChomeshows.com.
