The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returned to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend and there is still time to enjoy the event through Sunday, Oct. 16.
Featuring hundreds of home improvement vendors, tiny homes, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories, seminars by local pros and more. Wander through the Tiny Homes Street of Dreams to get an exclusive tour inside a wooden yurt, a shipping container converted into a bar, a ModHous dome and more. Come out and be inspired by local businesses and companies all in one location.
“The Street of Dreams Home Show is your one-stop shop,” said Katie Jones, show manager. “Whether you’re looking to down-size, update your floors, revamp your backyard into a fun oasis with a stainless steel spa or a floating chipping green, or prepare for the holidays, there is something for everyone.”
The Maricopa County Home & Garden Show also offers hundreds of home improvement, design and landscaping products and services at exclusive home show pricing.
Unique show attractions free with admission:
- Tiny Homes: Explore the Tiny Homes and their living spaces on the Street of Dreams. Check out a unique “glamping” dome, a luxurious home with so many amenities you’ll be amazed, an eye-catching mobile bar and more.
- Handmade Headquarters: Sign up for free make-and-take crafts.
- Create a Halloween-themed candle.
- Make a fun macrame cactus keychain or holiday ornament.
- Get creative with plants in the form of your very own terrarium.
- Channel your inner artist and paint an abstract desert landscape.
- DIY Demos and shop educated seminars:
- Learn what you need to consider while shopping for a tiny home.
- Demonstrations on how to properly clean and prep your cabinets before painting them for best results.
- Kitchen remodeling trends.
- Learn how to create live resin art.
- Design Your Own Backyard: Free landscape consultation and take-home design with landscaping professionals, a value of $350. Don’t forget to bring your existing backyard pictures and measurements.
- Ask a Master Gardener: The University of Master Gardeners are highly trained experts in everything from flowers to vegetables to composting.
- Watch and learn as they discuss when and how to plant tomatoes.
- Discover the magic of olla’s, the water saving vessels.
- Learn how to attract butterflies and hummingbirds.
The home show is going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 116601 N. Prima Road. General admission is $8 daily for adults, kids ages 3-12 are $1. Children 2 and younger are free. Customer Appreciation Day is $2 on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Purchase tickets in advance at MChomeshows.com. Free parking onsite and a large food court.
