Spring has sprung with a myriad of big events around town and the March issue of CITYSunTimes features many of these gems to explore with family and friends this month.
Examine fine art, sample fine wines, microbrews and spirits, snack on festival food and listen to live music, all while enjoying the sunshine and meeting fellow art lovers at the Thunderbird Artists’ inaugural Cave Creek Sculpture and Wine Festival March 10-12 at Cave Creek’s iconic Stagecoach Village.
Then put on your green and join the Town of Fountain Hills as they shamrock the hills with the annual Irish Fountain Fest March 11. This free, family-friendly event features food, fun and live music, as well as the famous 560-foot fountain being transformed into a bright emerald green geyser to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
We also highlight Cave Creek Rodeo Days March 18-26 – which kicks off with a parade, Cave Creek Museum events and Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary in Cave Creek expanding its program for young people with autism after seeing a notable positive effect in participants.
Did you know that a Cave Creek historic building has been transformed into one of the North Valley’s largest art galleries? The Finer Arts Gallery recently expanded to the full 4,000-square-foot space of the town’s historic Treehouse building and is celebrating the move with a special “Art Affaire” reception March 17.
Then, a collaboration effort between the Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County and the Desert Foothills Land Trust leads to a landmark land conservation deal as nearly 30 acres of critical, natural desert land near the trailhead of the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area will now be preserved for future generations to come.
We also highlight the new Black Lion Café, an ideal spot for a quick morning cup of coffee, relaxing lunch break or late-afternoon pick-me-up, that just opened in Scottsdale inside the Holland Community Center. With the Holland Center’s many events and close proximity to Carefree and Cave Creek, it’s sure to be a success.
As always, it’s our goal to provide all you need to know about the community news, businesses and events for everyone around town and beyond.
Happy reading!
Kelly Mixer
Managing Editor
Pick up a copy of this issue in our stands across the northeast Valley or read the e-edition at citysuntimes.com/eedition.
