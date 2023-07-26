Starting August 4, Ronin Theatre Company presents eight performances of the Classic Greek comedy LYSISTRATA at the Stage Left Productions theater in Surprise.
Written by Aristophanes in 411 B.C. and originally performed in Athens, this story is about a woman’s unconventional plan to end the Peloponnesian War by denying men what they truly desire, sex.
“Helen of Troy’s face may have launched a thousand ships,” said director Dan Trombley, “but Lysistrata inspired countless ‘make love, not war’ stories” – including a TV episode of M*A*S*H, the musical comedy LYSISTRATA JONES and Spike Lee’s film CHI-RAQ.
The Ronin cast features Mesa resident Toni Kallen (Lysistrata), and Phoenix residents Antoinette Martin-Hanson (Myrrhine), Ashley Belle Vasquez (Calonice, woman), Jason Hall (Cinesias, congressman, ambassador 1) and Seth Scott (police chief, ambassador 2).
“Our lively adaptation is around 70 minutes and will be interspersed with live music and dancing,” added artistic director and fight choreographer Keath Hall.
The crew includes Amanda Trombley (dramaturg), Birdie Halloway (stage manager), Bill Griffith (lighting designer), Katie Weir-Calles (production manager) and Nicole Thompson (technical director).
Tickets to LYSISTRATA are available to order now at www.stageleftaz.com/specialevents. The show runs Aug. 4-13 with four matinees and four evening performances.
The remainder of Ronin’s 2023 Season features the Arizona premiere of Dracula in Tombstone and Twelfth Night at the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix. Find out more on ronintheatre.com and Facebook.com/ronintheatreco.
