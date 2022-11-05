Arizona luxury leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale the old home of former Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis in Paradise Valley. The mountaintop estate located at 7401 N. Las Brisas Lane is listed by agent Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,500,000. It’s located in the cul-de-sac hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood.
The MLB superstar had this elegant masterpiece built in 2000 by luxury custom home builder Salcito Custom Homes. Davis played a 19-year career as an outfielder and designated hitter from 1981 to 1999 for the San Francisco Giants, California Angels, Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. Following his playing days, Davis was a hitting coach for the Australian National Baseball team, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pawtucket Red Sox’s, Oakland Athletics, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets.
The 9,395-square-foot custom-built home exalts quality and functionality—it’s stunning architecture melds sophistication with elegance, seamlessly blending rooms of spectacular opulence with the outdoor mountain terrain. The home offers five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, as well as a four-car garage.
The walls of glass create picturesque focal points from every room. The main level offers a spacious chef’s kitchen with a large center island, a grand living space with an open floor plan, centered bar by the billiards area and a showpiece fireplace accompanied by a reading nook just steps off the main living area. The awe-inspiring terrace is one of the most special areas in the home, as it spans out over the edge of Mummy Mountain overlooking Camelback Mountain and the Paradise Valley Mountain Golf Club, as well as views of Phoenix and Carefree.
This is the perfect property for indoor and outdoor living. The home offers pocket doors that open and close to the infinity pool overlooking the Arizona sunset for a relaxing evening. Throughout the home you are able to find subtle hints of the original owner being a former MLB superstar. The firepit accompanying the spectacular terrace is the shape of home plate.
The property offers a must-see guest home, pocketing garage door and home office. The luxurious primary retreat is privately stunning, boasting a spa-like primary bath, sitting area and private balcony to soak in the beautiful sunrises. Opposite of the primary is an executive office, as well as a spacious secondary bedroom.
The lower level features a state-of-the-art theater room with a 3-D skyline inspired by the Art Deco District in Miami. The room is also accompanied by a sensational walk-in wine storage area.
The detached must-see guest home with a separate entrance features a sitting area, kitchenette, generous bath and private balcony.
“I am proud to present one of the most spectacular homes listed for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty,” said Aazami. “The home was custom-built for baseball legend Chili Davis, who had an amazing vision brought to life by Salcito Custom Homes. This masterpiece property offers some of the most amazing views of the Valley that I have ever seen and is accompanied by luxurious amenities and stunning architecture.”
