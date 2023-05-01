This month’s edition of CITYSunTimes gives special recognition to all the moms, military service members and their families – two groups of people that we all owe a great debt to.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and we’ve rounded up a few ways to show mom a little extra love and appreciation, whether that’s taking her out to eat or getting her a nice bouquet of flowers.
This issue of CITYSunTimes also highlights two Memorial Day ceremonies. For those in the north Phoenix area, the Daisy Mountain Veterans and local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are hosting “Remembering the Fallen,” at the Anthem Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29. The Town of Carefree is also hosting a Memorial Day ceremony in the Cave Creek Memorial Cemetery.
There’s another big event happening in May, the end of school! In this issue, readers will find a list of summer activities and programs for kids to get involved in over the break.
Be sure to follow us online daily at CITYSunTimes.com, where the lists of Mother’s Day events and summer programs will be updated and added to as more activities come up.
Also online, find more from our columnists like “Mom, Interrupted” and “Pet Behavioral Solutions.”
As always, it’s our goal to provide all you need to know about the community news, businesses and events for everyone around town and beyond. Other articles to check out in this edition include the last events at Cave Creek Museum before it shuts down for the summer, a name change for a popular north Phoenix shopping center and tips on managing the heat.
Read this issue of CITYSunTimes at citysuntimes.com/eedition.
Until next month,
Allison Brown
