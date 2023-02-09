Professional athletes of all sports will convene for a charity golf tournament during the biggest weekend of sports in the Valley of the Sun as Jim McMahon, former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champion, debuts the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic this Friday, Feb. 10.
The charity tournament will benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a national nonprofit with a mission to assist retired NFL players and their families in dire need situations. Celebrities and athletes that are expected to attend include Mark Rypien, Morten Anderson, Johnny Damon, Eric Dickerson, Rollie Fingers, Joe West, Grant Fuhr, Goose Gossage, Jamir Miller, Christian Okoye, Jake Plummer, Jeremy Roenick, Kevin Sorbo and others.
“Our goal is to utilize our platform to send a strong message to the NFL and other sports organizations that fail to recognize cannabis for medicinal purposes,” said McMahon. “Throughout our NFL careers and retirement, myself, Kyle Turley and Eben Britton have witnessed first-hand the damaging effects of opioids and other harmful prescription medications on the bodies and minds of not only ourselves but fellow athletes alike.”
Attendees can expect live entertainment, celebrity sightings, golf, photo opportunities, cannabis-friendly activities and more.
According to organizers, Revenant, iHeartMedia’s Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, are united in their common interest in the betterment of holistic care opportunities for athletes. Revenant was founded by McMahon, Turley and Britton. The company is led by Derek Duronslet.
“We are coming strong with an unrelenting commitment to resolve, aid and educate those who seek to take their lives back from mental or physical suffering of any kind, by using the cannabis plant,” Turley said.
Presented by McMahon’s Revenant cannabis brand, Cannabis Talk 101, and Farechild Events, registration will open at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Anthem Golf and Country Club. General admission is $100 per person, $500 for the VIP Experience.
To learn more about the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic, visit winningticket.com/gridiron-greats-celebrity-golf-classic.
