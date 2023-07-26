Ballet Arizona recently announced the creation of a new endowment fund, established in honor of Artistic Director, lb Andersen, and Director of Production, Michael Panvini. The Andersen-Panvini Repertory Selection Fund will work to support Ballet Arizona as it produces new and innovative works chosen by the artistic director.
The investment is made possible through an initial gift of $400,000 from Mr. Robert S. Benson of Evergreen, Colorado, who has supported production development with Ballet Arizona since 2013. The gift, supplemented by future bequests from Bensons’ estate, will finance choreographer fees, rights and royalties, music accompaniment and incoming repetiteurs.
"When we view a Ballet Arizona program, of course we appreciate the beauty, talent, and professionalism of the dancers in front of us, along with the music we hear," Benson notes. "The secret sauce that sometimes goes under-appreciated is the composition of the program - the selection of repertoire to be presented, negotiation of program rights, and assemblage of all the necessary resources - typically all accomplished months in advance."
Over the years, Benson’s contributions have helped commission new works for Ballet Arizona, such as Threads by Nayon Iovino; produced Arizona premieres, such as Justin Peck’s In Creases; and presented 10 ballets by George Balanchine, including Symphony in Three Movements, which will be returning to the Ballet Arizona stage in 2023.
The Andersen-Panvini Repertory Selection Fund also honors the contributions of two longtime Ballet Arizona artistic staff—Andersen and Panvini. Andersen joined the company in 2000 and will be concluding his storied tenure at Ballet Arizona in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Panvini came to Ballet Arizona after 15 years as a tour Production Manager for Columbia Artists Management, Inc. He notes, “the part of the process this endowment emphasizes is usually invisible, happening behind the scenes. To elevate it like this is a profound statement, and I’m touched.”
Ballet Arizona is honored to accept such a generous gift and proud to celebrate visionary artists Ib Andersen and Michael Panvini to ensure their legacies and the legacy of Ballet Arizona lives on for future generations.
