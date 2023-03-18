The Arizona Roller Derby League, the second-oldest flat track roller derby league in the world, is kicking off its 20th season today with an opening night bout between the Bad News Beaters and the Skate Riot Project, the first time these two homes teams have been on the track since 2019.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, with the bout starting at 6 p.m. in Bell Bank Park’s Fieldhouse C. Tickets are $20 (kids 10 and under are free). Purchase tickets online HERE.
Arizona Roller Derby (AZRD) was founded in 2003 and is considered one of the best-established flat track leagues in the world. AZRD is a member-owned/member-operated 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization composed of skaters, officials, coaches and volunteers. AZRD is also a charter member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, the only international governing body to regulate interstate play for flat track roller derby.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa, at 6321 S. Ellsworth Road or 1 Legacy Drive.
