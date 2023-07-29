United Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul and Mom’s Pantry will all be recognized during Hunger Awareness Day tomorrow at the Arizona Diamondbacks game.
To recognize each of these organizations and the accomplishments each has made in working to end hunger in the greater Phoenix area, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, in partnership with the Arizona Milk Producers, will present each nonprofit with a check of $2,500 on the field before the home game on Sunday, July 30 against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., in downtown Phoenix.
“The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is deeply committed to supporting nonprofit organizations who work tirelessly to provide hunger solutions for our neighbors who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Debbie Castaldo, senior vice president of corporate and community impact at the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Hunger Awareness Day is an important reminder that the summer months are particularly difficult for many families. We are deeply grateful to our community partners for their dedication to feeding hungry families, and to our fans for stepping-up-to-the-plate to support our community.”
In addition, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has coordinated donations of cereal for United Food Bank from Kellogg’s and American Medical Response. The Arizona Milk Producers will be helping raise funds for milk donations at the game with the assistance of United Food Bank’s staff and will be matching up to $2,000.
Fans can also support the cause by donating $10 during the home game. A donation of $10 or more will provide fans with the opportunity to enter a raffle and win one of the exclusive Hunger Awareness Day prize packs. Monetary donations can be made at the top of Section 130 on the Main Concourse or at the Sandlot on the upper level.
The first 50 fans who donate $50 or more will receive a Zac Gallen autographed poster. The exclusive Hunger Awareness Day raffle prize packs include a Luis Gonzalez Autographed Bat, a Christian Walker autographed ball and a Corbin Carroll autographed ball. Each prize also includes four tickets for a D-backs 2023 regular season home game (date at the sole discretion of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation) and four passes to watch batting practice on the field.
“Arizonans all across the state are affected by hunger and food insecurity as they struggle to access the essential items needed to live a healthy lifestyle on a regular basis,” said Jason Reed, president and CEO of United Food Bank. “We are so thankful for The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and the Arizona community for your support in helping us achieve our mission of ending hunger.”
All donations from the Hunger Awareness Day game on July 30 will benefit United Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul and Mom’s Pantry. For more information, visit mlb.com/dbacks/community/partner-outreach-impact/hunger-awareness.
