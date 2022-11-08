The public is invited to honor, salute and support our veterans and their families at the Anthem Veterans Memorial 11th Annual Veterans Day Concert and Ceremony.
The Anthem Veterans Memorial begins its second decade of educational programming with an exciting program that will bring new elements of patriotism to the event. The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a free concert of our favorite patriotic music performed by ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra.
During the concert, starting at 9:30 a.m., all Vietnam War veterans are invited to approach the front of the stage to be awarded the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Vietnam War pin and officially welcomed home. A representative from the commemorative program national headquarters for the program will assist in the presentations.
“The Anthem Veterans Memorial has partnered with the Vietnam War Commemorative Program since it began in 2012,” said Elizabeth Turner, Anthem Veterans Memorial programming director.
"Then President Obama designated from May 28, 2012 through November 11, 2025, our nation will commemorate and honor our Vietnam War veterans as they did not receive the welcome home deserved of all veterans who sacrifice to serve our nation. This commemorative pin symbolizes our recognition and respect for our Vietnam Veterans and allow us to personally say to them, ‘Welcome Home.’ We are grateful to the Daisy Mountain Veterans who will assist us in this Welcome Home pinning."
The Veterans Day ceremony will follow the concert at 10 a.m. and conclude at approximately 11:15 a.m.
