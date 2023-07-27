From "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park" to numbers about the periodic table, the long-forgotten National Brotherhood Week, Boy Scouts "those noble little bastions of decency", smut and folk music, Tom Lehrer's brilliant, hilarious songs spare no one. Send-ups of environmental pollution, nuclear annihilation, and relationships abound, employing every genre of song from calypso, pastoral, torch song spoofs and over-the-top finales.
Fountain Hills Theater is now producing Lehrer's musical, Tom Foolery, which open Aug. 18. The show runs through Sept. 3. For tickets, call 480-837-9661, extension 3 or visit https://fhtaz.org.
The show is directed by Ben Tyler, choreographed by Noel Irick and music directed by Jay Melberg. It stars Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch, Roy Hunt and Wayne Peck.
"Topical or political humor normally has a pretty short shelf life. For example, you don't hear many Barry Goldwater jokes these days," Tyler said. "But, during the time when Barry was the butt of many a knee slapper, Tom Lehrer was writing some of his best material. Songs spoofing nuclear proliferation, civil rights, and the great religious controversy that came to be known as Vatican II. 60 years later, they're still relevant, still controversial and still very funny. Some of us are old enough to remember those days, but many are just now discovering the genius of a Cold War era physicist named Tom Lehrer and the many songs he dashed off in his spare time. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.