Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views’ annual calendar? Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of wildlife? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 17th annual wildlife photo contest.
One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2024 calendar, which is published in the November-December 2023 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. The best-in-show photo is published on the calendar's cover and as one of the photos representing a month.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Use the online form to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form.
This contest is for images of Arizona wildlife. All photos must depict wildlife native to and found in Arizona, and all photos must have been taken in Arizona settings. Please review the Official Rules prior to entering. Entrants are responsible for complying with the official rules or may result in disqualification.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Winners will be announced online at azgfd.gov/photocontest and arizonahighways.com after Nov. 1. Start snapping!
