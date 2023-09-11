National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling for the nation to join them in flag-waving during 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to remind all Americans of the feeling we had — the pride in country, the unity and patriotism — which was expressed on the days following 9/11/01.
The event will be hosted live on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation.
WAA gathers every Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m. ET to raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument located on Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine. The monument was built by WAA in partnership with its founder, Morrill Worcester, in Sept. 2019, when the Freeport Flag Ladies retired after 18 years of waving the American Flag in Freeport, Maine, each Tuesday since September 11, 2001.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester.
“But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join us on Sept. 12 as we wave the American flag proudly like we do each Tuesday morning, and never forget that freedom isn’t free and must be protected.”
WAA encourages the American public to join this weekly tradition starting on Sept. 12 by sharing their pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry. You can also submit videos and photos easily on the following link: WreathsAcrossAmerica.memfox.io/flagwaving.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery which begun 1992. The organization’s mission — remember, honor, teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16. To sponsor a $17 wreath for an American hero or learn more about volunteering, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Sean Sullivan is a PR liaison for Wreaths Across America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.