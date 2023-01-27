Three owls from Cave Creek’s Wild at Heart rescue strutted their stuff, shook their tail feathers and wowed voters in the national “Superb Owl” competition, with one raptor making it all the way to the semifinals before bowing out.
The Superb Owl awards were launched last year by BonusFinder.com after learning that every year, search engines are inundated with misspellings of a certain popular sporting event with a similar name. This led “Superb Owl” to trend across digital and social media platforms on the second Sunday in February, or what is now known as Superb Owl day.
The Superb Owl competition celebrates and brings attention to conservation work happening throughout America. First and second-place owls will win their sanctuaries cash prizes up to $5,000, which will serve as a well-deserved donation to the owl’s zoo/sanctuaries, rewarding dedicated staff and enabling them to continue with their all important conservation work.
From Massachusetts to Miami, the competition has sc-owl-ered the nation’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries to find a shortlist of America’s best birds. Fintan Costello, managing director of BonusFinder.com, said there were dozens of entries that were “whittled down to 16 of the most majestic owls the USA has to offer.”
Out of those 16, three were from Wild at Heart, a Cave Creek rescue. Wild at Heart was the only organization to have three owls selected as entrants.
Meet the super stars
Aladdin has been with the Wild at Heart since spring 2017. Aladdin is an education owl for the zoo, participating in successful outreach programs that educate the general public on bird wildlife. Unfortunately, Aladdin was the first of Wild at Heart’s owls to be eliminated from the competition.
Amigo is a 12-year-old adult male Barn Owl and education bird. He was Wild at Heart’s very first Barn Owl and companion bird, or “amigo.” Amigo was one of eight owls who advanced to the quarterfinals, where he was flying high thanks to support from a large Arizona fan base, but ultimately didn’t receive enough votes to move forward.
The Little Professor is one of the center’s “pygmy” owls, one of the smallest owls in the world. He is part of a captive breeding program, designed to help save this endangered owl species. The Little Professor is Wild at Heart’s shining star in this competition, as he made it all the way to the semifinals.
“We are down to the last four and the voting couldn’t be closer. I really couldn’t call who is going to take home the crown,” Costello said about the semifinal stage. “If you were to ask me who I want to see in the finals, the Little Professor from Arizona and Clint Screechwood from Massachusetts seemingly have a very passionate fan base. But those numbers are changing all the time with support coming in from across the country.”
Unfortunately, The Little Professor’s victory flight was cut short, and he did not advance to the finals.
Even though Wild at Heart’s owls didn’t end up with the grand prize, they are still Superb Owls and the rescue center was still recognized for its efforts in conservation and rehabilitation.
“The reception to the wonderful owls and their careers in this competition has been incredible – regardless of how they did in the voting, they’ve all been fantastic and we’re hoping that this competition brings the zoos and sanctuaries the attention of the local communities to go on supporting them long after Superb Owl 2023 has ended,” Costello said.
The two finalists are Clint Screechwood, from the Zoo In Forest Park, MA, and Sanford from the Audubon Centre for Birds of Prey, FL. Voting runs until Jan. 31, with the winner announced Feb. 1.
To place a vote or learn more about the owls and the amazing conservation work happening at America’s zoos and sanctuaries visit the BonusFinder website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.