Keys? Check. Wallet? Check. But are you prepared for extreme heat should you encounter delays or if your vehicle breaks down?
This is why the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has an Extreme Heat Road Kit available at azdot.gov/Severe-Weather. Even in a vehicle with air conditioning, it pays to consult this resource if you’re planning to travel in the next several days.
Must-haves include a fully charged cellphone and a cooler with cold water for all passengers, including pets. But don’t stop there: ADOT’s Extreme Heat Road Kit suggests sun protection, such as sunscreen, an umbrella for shade, a wide-brimmed hat and loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing, should you have to exit your vehicle.
Keep your tank at at least three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.
If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.
Here are other recommendations should you become stranded along the road:
DRINK WATER. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.
If temperatures inside the vehicle become too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible.
Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement.
Raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights.
You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of underinflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.
So before you travel in extreme heat, make sure you’re ready by visiting azdot.gov/Severe-Weather. And whatever you may be planning, be sure to check out Arizona Department of Health Services heat safety tips at azdhs.gov/Heat tailored for older adults, outdoor workers, schools and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.