Waymo Jaguar I-PACE

In late April 2023, Waymo will deploy the Jaguar I-PACE and its fifth-generation Waymo Driver in the East Valley, and retire the previous-generation Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid platform from its service. 

Waymo has announced the company is implementing plans "to make the world a cleaner place," by moving to an all-electric ride-hailing fleet.

They said this transition will fully electrify the Waymo One ride-hailing fleet and enable safe and convenient access to electric vehicles (EVs) in all of its service territories. With this update, Waymo is also joining the White House EV Acceleration Challenge to support efforts in this wider transition to EVs.

They said this transition will fully electrify the Waymo One ride-hailing fleet and enable safe and convenient access to electric vehicles (EVs) in all of its service territories. With this update, Waymo is also joining the White House EV Acceleration Challenge to support efforts in this wider transition to EVs.

"As we know, EVs generate less carbon emissions than their gas counterparts, and Waymo’s EV fleet is matched with 100% renewable energy, which enables the company to provide a zero-emission ride-hailing service to its customers," said a Waymo spokesperson.

