For the first time ever, Super Bowl attendees are able to make their own game-winning drive in a fully autonomous vehicle while in town as Waymo announces it is "the official autonomous technology partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee."
The fully autonomous ride-hailing service, Waymo One, is ready to transport the expected record number of guests around downtown Phoenix for the Big Game’s festivities this week. Just as they can today, members of the public will be able to hail autonomous rides 24/7 in downtown Phoenix and to and from Sky Harbor International Airport as they visit the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.
Waymo knows metro Phoenix well, and is ready for residents and Super Bowl travelers alike to make Waymo One part of their Super Bowl game plan, officials said. Waymo launched the world’s first autonomous ride-hailing service in Chandler in 2020, and launched its downtown Phoenix service in November. There’s been steady demand for Waymo in the Valley, and thousands of people have downloaded the Waymo One app since launching our service in Phoenix.
"According to NHTSA, car accidents spike between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, with nearly half involving alcohol. An autonomous driver that’s never drunk, tired or distracted can make our roads safer during big events like the Super Bowl and in people’s everyday lives," said Waymo officials. "By downloading the Waymo One app, football fans can experience the benefits of fully autonomous driving and enjoy the Super Bowl with peace of mind, knowing Waymo is the winning drive that will get them home safe."
Phoenicians and visitors should look out for the Waymo vehicles in downtown Phoenix with the Super Bowl LVII logo wrapped around the car.
