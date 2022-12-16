It’s the season of giving, and Walmart is joining Wreaths Across America to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
Walmart is donating the services of 16 tractor trailers to transport 100,000 veterans’ wreaths to participating ceremonies across the country as part of the company’s involvement in National Wreaths Across America Day – held Saturday, Dec. 17 this year.
Thursday, a trailer carrying balsam fir veterans’ wreaths is being relayed through Walmart’s distribution center. Over 40 Walmart/Sam’s Club distribution centers and 100 Walmart drivers nation-wide will be involved in transporting wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine, to their final destinations across the country.
“I’m so appreciative of our drivers who go the extra mile, not only to serve customers, but also to honor those who defended our country and our freedoms,” said Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation. “Walmart is consistently chosen as the best place to work as a driver, and our support of Wreaths Across America is part of what makes it a special place to work.”
Since 2011, Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America with over $3.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions, which includes more than $150,000 this fiscal year. This supports the placement of thousands of veterans’ wreaths each year at participating cemeteries and 9/11 memorial sites across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.
In addition, Walmart will provide transportation to deliver 100,000 wreaths to more than 30 locations in 12 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
“Walmart has stepped forward in so many ways over the last 10-plus years to support the mission to ‘Remember, Honor and Teach,’ however they can,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“Whether it is donating the equipment and expertise to help haul wreaths across the country, sponsoring wreaths for placement or showing up to support local community volunteers, we are continually impressed with their commitment to the mission and the communities they serve.”
Wreaths Across America, through its thousands of volunteers, will recognize the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans with wreath laying ceremonies in over 3,600 participating locations worldwide.
This year, Saturday, Dec. 17 is designated as National Wreath Across America Day, and it’s not too late to be a part of the special day. Volunteers looking to participate in local wreath laying ceremonies should visit wreathsacrossaamerica.org to find a location near them.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
