This summer, thousands of Arizona kids and their families will worry about where their next meal is coming from, as hunger does not take a summer vacation. In response, United Food Bank has announced the return of its sixth annual Summer of a Million Meals fundraiser campaign to assist families in need by raising a million meals.
The campaign officially began on May 29 and will go through Sept. 4.
With children out of school for summer break, they are not able to receive their free, school-provided breakfast and lunch each day, creating a higher demand for food for families in need. Summer is often the time when food banks across the nation run low on food as well.
“The Summer of a Million Meals campaign is one of our most important fundraisers and we are thrilled to continue our efforts with 12News,” said Jason Reed, the president and CEO of United Food Bank.
“Food insecurity is a year-round problem in Arizona, but the need increases over the summer months with children on break from school. We want to make sure every family has access to the meals they need and would appreciate every cent you can donate to make this happen.”
Throughout the summer, United Food Bank will host three giving telethon events with local celebrity guests on June 22, July 20 and Aug. 24. Each day, the event will go from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m. Arizonans can call United Food Bank at 480-398-4499 those days to make a donation to the campaign.
In addition, Arizonans also have the option to donate online at azmillionmeals.org or at any of the registers at Fry’s or Meineke.
To learn more information about the Summer of a Million Meals campaign or to make a donation, visit azmillionmeals.org.
