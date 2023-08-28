For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Town of Fountain Hills has rebranded its town logo and redesigned the Experience Fountain Hills website to attract more residents, businesses and visitors to the community.
“The rebrand pays tribute to the town’s original namesake while looking to the future to continue building on our strong foundation,” said the town’s Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. “This is the first step in our strategy to welcome even more residents, businesses and visitors so that Fountain Hills can flourish for generations to come.”
According to Bo Larsen, Fountain Hills community relations manager, the town’s logo was created in 1989 and hadn’t changed since. He said that logo was used on everything from official government documents to marketing pieces, and kept getting tweaked.
“It got to the point where we were using alternative looks… We just had an incohesive look,” Larsen said. “So, this past year, we were able to get funding to look at rebranding.”
Wanting to get input from residents about what the logos should encapsulate, a survey was sent out via social media. Larsen said they were expecting to get anywhere from 50 to 100 responses, but ended up receiving over 700 responses with “around 5,000 comments.”
Based on those responses, more than 53% agreed that the area’s natural beauty and the magnificence of the fountain were the town’s strongest assets. The survey also found that the town’s safety, cleanliness and overall well-kept appearance was the next highest-ranking attribute, followed by a strong sense of community.
Those ideas were whittled down into their most basic elements and used as the backbone of the new logo.
“The inspiration for the new town logo captures the natural beauty, clean and safe community and the town’s charm through the world-famous fountain, Four Peaks mountains and the Arizona sun,” Jacobs said. “The deep red signifies the beautiful mountainside background of the town and the warm yellow represents the breathtaking sunsets and sunny skies.”
The hope for the redesigned logo is that the fresh, modern look will attract new people and businesses to Fountain Hills.
“It’s refreshing and it’s going to help sell our town,” Larsen said. “It’s nice to have some type of fresh new work just to show people not only in Fountain Hills but in the regional and around the country that we’re an innovative and forward-looking town.”
He clarified that this new logo will not completely replace the previous one, which remains the official town seal.
The Experience Fountain Hills website has also been updated to provide an easier user experience and allow tourists and businesses to gain a true understanding of the town. New features of the reimagined website include the new logo, a live feed of the world-famous fountain, the Experience Fountain Hills blog and an events calendar organized by local community events and regional events.
Larsen said the refreshed Experience Fountain Hills logo takes a forward approach to showcasing the significance of the fountain which can be seen from most areas of the town.
“We wanted to give it a fresh look,” he said. “It went from — I’ll say it — kind of a bland-looking website to a very invigorating, colorful, inviting website and the reception has been outstanding for it.”
To learn more about the Town of Fountain Hills, visit fountainhillsaz.gov or experiencefountainhills.org.
