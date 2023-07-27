The Town of Carefree recently announced its ongoing general plan update, a significant planning document that will chart the town's vision and management for the next 10-20 years.
The general plan covers crucial topics such as land use, circulation, water resources, open space, and more, all of which play a vital role in shaping the community's future.
To comply with state law, the plan must undergo review by the Town Council and be ratified by the voters of Carefree. In the spirit of inclusivity and to ensure that the plan reflects the needs and aspirations of all community members, the town invites everyone to actively participate in the general plan update workshops.
How to participate in workshops and provide input:
- Visit the Carefree general plan update webpage: Residents can access comprehensive information about the plan's goals and proposed measures by visiting the dedicated "Carefree General Plan Update" webpage at [carefree.org/carefree-general-plan-update}. This platform serves as the central hub for all official General Plan-related information.
- Visit the community outreach page to engage in workshops and tell the city what you want: The Town of Carefree has hosted a series of workshops to facilitate community input. Residents are encouraged to join these workshops to share their valuable insights and ideas. Workshops No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 are currently completed, but residents can still contribute their feedback through a virtual means before July 31. For workshop No. 4, virtual feedback is requested to be submitted by Aug. 31. To view the workshops and provide feedback, simply click on the link of the workshop you’d like to participate in.
- Subscribe for Updates: To stay informed about the latest developments and announcements regarding the General Plan update and official Town news, residents can subscribe to receive updates [carefree.org/subscribe] via email or other preferred communication channels.
For further details on the general plan and the ongoing update process, residents can refer to the official General Plan Fact Sheet, which provides essential insights into the town's general plan update process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.