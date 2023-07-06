With a shared goal of helping children in need, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree awarded a grant to Cave Creek nonprofit Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary to help fund its equine programs.
The grant will specifically go toward Tierra Madre’s Equine Experience program, which provides empowering horsemanship experiences to groups of children and adolescents with special needs — among other individuals.
“The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is one of the largest Kiwanis clubs in the world, with roughly 150 members. Our focus is on helping children recognize and develop their potential,” said a Kiwanis Club of Carefree representative.
“We support post-secondary scholarships, summer art programs, special needs support, youth service organizations and more. We are proud to support Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary, as it marries to our mission.”
According to Tierra Madre’s chief executive officer, Alexis Roeckner Ferri, the grant will fund major programmatic expenses for nearly three months.
“Words cannot describe how elated we are,” she said. “This grant is an incredible investment in Tierra Madre’s mission — our horses, our children and teens that we serve — and everything we stand for. It is such a privilege to receive this funding and I cannot thank the Kiwanis Club of Carefree enough.”
Tierra Madre works closely with administrators, educators and caretakers to develop customized programs for their respective groups. Sessions can include introductory horsemanship classes, one-on-one groundwork with a horse, classes on equine management and customized projects around the ranch such as mucking stalls.
Among Tierra Madre’s current partners who work with the horses on site are nearly 50 students with autism at Greenway High School and 15 children (80% of whom have special needs) who visit twice a week with a local homeschool group.
Ferri said she hopes that more local schools and groups of children will take advantage of their programs and visit soon.
“I see magic happen here every day,” Ferri said. “I’ve seen children in full blown sensory overload be calmed by a horse’s touch. I’ve seen young adults with autism who don’t speak have deep, powerful conversations with the horses. Horses inspire miracles. And the Kiwanis Club of Carefree is helping us continue this impact for so many.”
Tierra Madre’s outreach coordinator, Claudia Weitz, who assists with developing and nurturing meaningful relationships with partners in the community, assisted with securing the award.
“It’s one thing to write a grant,” Ferri said, “it’s another to earn the trust of the granter. I simply could not have done this without Claudia’s help.”
Weitz has been a Tierra Madre volunteer for 13 years and has personally seen the impact of Tierra Madre’s Equine Experience program over nearly a decade and a half.
“I want to express my personal gratitude toward the members of Kiwanis that have been great supporters of our mission,” Weitz said. “I especially want to give my sincere and heartfelt thanks to Geno Orrico who has given unprecedented support to Tierra Madre for several years. He has been an advocate, champion and caring friend to our sanctuary…and has always believed in the work we do.”
Weitz sums up Tierra Madre’s heartfelt gratitude for the Kiwanis Club of Carefree in five words: “We celebrate your kind hearts.”
Founded in 2006, Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary provides a forever home to previously abused, neglected, injured, abandoned or surrendered horses. The organization primarily serves senior horses with medical challenges and has saved a total of 70 horses since the nonprofit began.
Once healed themselves, the horses give back to the humans through a variety of programs.
“Our horses come to us with various challenges,” said Jim Gath, founder and president of Tierra Madre. “And people come to us with various challenges too. It’s a circle of healing, what we do here. The humans heal the horses and the horses heal the humans.”
Ferri was a teenager herself when she began volunteer work at Tierra Madre in 2009.
“It’s a full circle for me, watching kids and teens come through these gates like I did so many years ago,” the chief executive officer said. “Watching our horses work their magic on others the way they did on me 14 years ago is like nothing I can put into words. And I know from personal experience that the impact our horses will have on them will last them a lifetime.”
Ferri wasn’t the only one.
Volunteers and visitors began to talk about how the horses were helping them through their various challenges, whether emotional, spiritual or psychological. These people kept coming back to spend time with their favorite horse or horses.
After seeing the profound effect working with the horses had on people, the nonprofit’s name was changed from Tierra Madre Horse Sanctuary to “Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary” around five years ago.
Today, the horses of Tierra Madre serve as healers in a variety of programs, continuing its mission of promoting a circle of healing between human and horse that has existed for centuries.
To learn more about Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary, visit tierramadrehorseandhumansanctuary.org or follow them on Facebook at @ranchotierramadre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.