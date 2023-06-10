Heat emergencies involving canines are an unfortunate yet preventable occurrence on urban trails like those in the Scottsdale area. The desert heat can kill a dog and their owner could be charged with animal cruelty under state law.
It is the owner’s responsibility to take necessary precautions to keep their dog safe. While they are excited to join their human companions wherever they may roam, the concern for how they may fare in the desert sun is real.
A recent review of rescues on Scottsdale trails shows that canine heat-related incidents typically have the highest mortality rates.
Dogs do not sweat the way humans do. They exchange heat through panting and, to a minor degree, through their feet pads, according to the American Kennel Club. Additionally, our canine friends do not tolerate high environmental temperatures as well as humans do.
“Remember, a sidewalk and natural rock surface can radiate very high temperatures,” said Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio. “If it’s 90-degree atmospheric temp, the potential surface temperature is 135 degrees.”
Scottsdale Fire and the staff and volunteers who work in the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve and parks encourage trail users to carefully consider the potential danger to their pet before bringing them on a hiking adventure.
Signs of heat emergency in dogs
Begins with heavy panting/signs of difficulty breathing
Tongue/gums appears bright red with thick saliva
Skin elasticity (when pinched, does not snap back)
Worsens if dog vomits, becomes unsteady, lethargic or unwilling to move (this happens when the dog’s core temperature in the 104-degree range)
Signs of heat stroke
Lips/membranes become blue/gray
Rapid on-set collapse, seizure, unconsciousness and death
What to do
Immediate cooling of the body with water, placing cool packs to the groin, where legs meet the body and neck.
Remove from heat immediately.
Get to the veterinarian — Consequences of a heat emergency can lead to kidney failure, heart irregularities, other system failures and even death.
Prevention
Leave your dog at home if it will be over 90 degrees at any time during your outing.
Know your dog’s limitations and abilities.
If it is too hot for your bare feet on the ground, it is too hot for your dog’s feet.
Assess the environmental conditions.
Carry plenty of water for both you and your dog; and be at least halfway done with the hike when the water is half gone.
Cool vests and trail booties for dogs are available and are very efficient.
