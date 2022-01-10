If 2020 was the year of the mountain lions, then 2021 is the year of the black bears!
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) is a permanent home to five adult black bears: Heavenly, Cinnamon, Igasho, Griz and Tahoe. If you’ve visited the sanctuary for a tour, you’ve certainly met one (if not all!) of our largest residents. In addition to those five, two juvenile females, who are scheduled for release very soon, arrived in the spring. In August, three more baby bears arrived from Northern Arizona. Two are siblings, found hungry and alone. Their mother succumbed to a car accident. Both babies were found near her body. The third also lost its mother to a car accident but was found all alone. Rescuers in Northern Arizona stabilized the three babies then brought them to Southwest for rehabilitation. That brought our bear total up to 10!
Bears eat a lot of food. As wild foragers, it’s their number one job to find food and eat it. That’s why so many bears get classified as “nuisances.” If the only thing you had to do was eat, wouldn’t you find the fastest, easiest, most reliable food source and stick to it? Unfortunately for nuisance bears, this means human habitats: campgrounds, dumpsters, resorts in bear country. The two juveniles and three babies were fortunately found before they had a chance to habituate to people. They weren’t rummaging through garbage or plundering picnic baskets. This increases their chance of release but doesn’t guarantee it.
There are quite a few laws and regulations related to wildlife rehabilitation and release. They exist for public safety and the safety of wild habitat. Because of rules regarding the release of male black bears, it is highly unlikely any males will be able to get back into the wild due to their territorial nature. Females, however, have a much better chance. Both juveniles are female and awaiting their pending release. The three babies have not yet been identified. It’s too soon for Animal Care to determine whether or not they can go back home, but Southwest Wildlife will do everything possible to prepare them for release. Without the support from our many followers, these 10 bear bellies would be empty, and they would have no place to go. They simply couldn’t survive. At Southwest Wildlife they have a life today and a very good chance at release.
IF YOU GO
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
Location: 27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale
Information: 480.471.9109; www.southwestwildlife.org
