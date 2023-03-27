Palo Cristi Estate, the most expensive home to ever be built in Arizona, is now under construction and officially listed for sale at $75 million.
The Paradise Valley estate is presented by WOW Luxury Properties and Scottsdale-based builder Cullum Homes.
WOW Luxury Properties purchased the land last April and immediately partnered with Cullum Homes with the direction to define a next level of luxury in Paradise Valley. The mandate has been to spare no expense in creating a home that is both functional and captures a WOW from every room. Shortly afterward, the team selected Desert Foothills for its landscaping with the same mandate.
“We have built some extraordinary homes over the last 38 years but all of us at Cullum Homes are extremely excited to be bringing this caliber of home to the Valley,” said Cullum Homes co-owner Lindsay Cullum Colwell.
“With some of the country's most successful entrepreneurs moving here, a lot of them being from California, New York and Chicago, we feel this is an untapped market and this level of a luxury estate is needed.”
Let’s take a look at this one-of-a-kind masterpiece home.
Every house has to have the basics like a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, and this one certainly has it covered. The Palo Cristi Estate will have 13 bedrooms, 16 full bathrooms, eight half-baths and four kitchens.
There are some other amenities that are fairly typical of a house, like a garage, office or pool, but there’s nothing typical about any amenities at this luxury estate.
The garage holds 15 cars, with a five-car-garage that has a car lift down to a nine-car collector's garage plus a one-car casita garage. The house also has a two-story office or library, as well as a conference building. Then, there are two outdoor pools, one of which is a cinema pool with a waterfall and large screen.
Outside, there will also be a lazy river, a spa with baja shelves, one island green for chipping and putting, three fire pits with an outdoor fireplace, two outdoor kitchens, a stage, waterslide and a family game courtyard/ outdoor lounge space.
There is also a home gym and a spa, which features two locker rooms, sauna, snow room, vitality pools and two massage/ treatment rooms.
To top off that $75 million price tag, the estate also has four wet bars, two bowling lanes, a movie theater/Metaverse room, casino room, recording studio, collector's gallery, two-story aquarium and an ice cream bar. The estate totals 40,000 square feet.
There will be seven bedrooms in the main house with four bedrooms in the conference building, one bedroom in the attached casita and one bedroom in the guard house.
The $75 million estate is one of four homes that WOW Luxury Properties, Cullum Homes and Desert Foothills Landscape are debuting together. David Hersh, CEO of WOW Luxury Properties, said luxury real estate buyers moving to Arizona expect more for their money and that means proper attention to detail and following Paradise Valley's defined guidelines that have made it the top zip code for decades.
"Coming off a spectacular Arizona sports month which included a $4 billion sale of the Suns, Barrett-Jackson, Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, it is time to take a new look at luxury in Paradise Valley," Hersh said.
“Paradise Valley is the definition of the law of supply-and-demand and there is no more supply. To meet the expectations of the many new residents moving here from around the world, we have challenged Cullum Homes and Desert Foothills Landscape to bring a new vision to Paradise Valley. We are ready now to show the next level of luxury real estate.”
Visit wowluxuryproperties.com to learn more about this extraordinary property and its exclusive offerings.
