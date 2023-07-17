Weather Alert

...STRONG GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH BLOWING DUST WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM MST... At 641 PM MST, radar indicated an outflow boundary located along a line extending from near Queen Valley to near Estrella Sailport. Movement was northwest at 20 mph. Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities to less than a mile at times. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Apache Junction, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Waddell, and East Mesa. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 110 and 177. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 228. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Near record high maximum and overnight low temperatures. Afternoon temperatures 111 to 117. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. &&