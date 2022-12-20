The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
The Bashas’ office is named "Support Center" because of the support it lends to retail stores, which in turn supports customers. The new office location will be a hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
“We are committed to preserving and enhancing the Bashas’ brands, and this includes our investment in an office that fosters innovation and collaboration. This modern workspace will provide new amenities and create an environment to inspire existing and future team members,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.
“It goes without saying that Chandler has built a very close relationship with Bashas’ over the decades, and it was a top priority for us to keep these quality office jobs in our community,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We appreciate The Raley’s Companies proactive outreach to city leadership early on in the real estate process and we want to congratulate the team on its beautiful new office in the heart of Price Corridor.”
Establishing the new Bashas’ Support Center is one example of the increased resources and investment made possible by The Raley’s Companies since purchasing Bashas’ in 2021.
