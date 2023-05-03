It's Teacher Appreciation Week and Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is hosting a delicious opportunity to honor local teachers for their hard work and dedication.
Students K-12, teachers, administrators and parents across the Valley can go online and nominate their favorite teacher to win deep dish pizza prizes. Nominations will be accepted now through May 12, with winners selected May 15-17.
Lou Malnati’s wants to hear in 100 words or less why your favorite teacher is awesome and deserves to be recognized. Nominators can use an online form to highlight any teacher from a public or private school throughout the Valley. Students age 13 and under will require a parent’s email and approval.
Winners will be chosen by your local Lou Malnati’s team from qualified nominees based on originality and educational impact. One grand prize winner will be awarded with a $600 gift card to Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria (“Pizza for a Year”) along with a special pizza party pack delivered to their school.
Additionally, eight honorable mentions will be chosen to win a $50 gift basket - including gift card and Lou’s swag.
“Teachers are the backbone of our local communities,” said Marc Malnati, owner and a second-generation family member who proudly carries on the Malnati family tradition.
“They work hard every day to give our kids the tools to learn, grow and thrive. We’re excited to honor them and give appreciation for all they do for our kids, families and communities.”
Nominate your favorite teacher and get more information by going to Loumalnatis.com/nominate-your-teacher-phoenix.
