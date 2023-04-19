This spring, the Sonoran Arts League recognized and awarded dozens of the community’s young artists at the 24th Celebration of Art that took place at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center on April 4.
Over 100 students ranging from 3rd to 12th grade were selected by their visual arts teachers for their excellence in the arts. At the celebration, each student had a piece on display in the Cactus Shadows High School Fine Arts Center and all were called on stage with their teacher to be recognized.
Each of the young artists selected also received an incentive award, which was a bag full of art supplies.
The Sonoran Arts League’s youth art committee organized the event and ordered the art supplies that were assembled into the incentive awards for an “artful” summer.
Each year an outstanding senior is chosen to receive the top honor, the Jeff Cross Memorial Harmony Hollow Bronze Bell Award. This year, Claire Lawrence was named the 44th winner of the award. Many of the recipients of the Jeff Cross Bronze Bell Award have gone on to make their living in the arts.
“Thank you CCUSD Education and Community Services for sponsoring the Celebration of Art at Cactus Shadows High School Fine Arts Center,” said Robin Ray, Sonoran Arts League board member. “The student art exhibit is the ‘best of the best’ and showcases a great visual arts program in our local schools. We had a full house on April 5, and the families, friends, teachers and students felt well celebrated.”
A nonprofit organization started in 1975, the Sonoran Arts League’s mission is to advance art and art education, with a special focus on mentoring youth with the belief that arts training helps develop the abilities to focus and strengthens cognitive skills in young people.
For more information about the organization, including its youth programs, visit sonoranartsleague.org.
