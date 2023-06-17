From pedestrian safety and speeding enforcement to road improvements and fire prevention, safety is the top priority in Cave Creek.
With the temperatures heating up outside as we enter the summer months, it’s a good time to talk about heat awareness. The Town of Cave Creek is known for our open space and outstanding trails. If you plan on using these resources, please keep these tips in mind:
Let people know when and where you are going.
Make sure you have enough water for the trip — stay hydrated.
Dress for the heat — wear light clothing.
Know your physical condition and skill level, be sure to match the trail to your individual capabilities.
Hike in the earlier part of the day or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Make sure to have a phone or some type of communication device in the event that you need help. Put your phone on airplane mode to help save on the battery.
Don’t smoke or engage in any spark generating activity to prevent causing a wildfire.
Watch for heat exhaustion symptoms such as: headache, nausea, feeling faint and excessive sweating. These symptoms can lead to the much more serious heat stroke. If you are having heat exhaustion symptoms, turn around and head back. Seek air conditioning.
Finally, hike with a friend.
Speaking of friends, the Cave Creek Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers. It’s a great way to meet new, wonderful people and share your knowledge of and passion for our great town. Flexible shifts of two to four hours can work with your schedule. Email coordinator@visitccaz.org with your interest and/or questions.
Bob Morris
Mayor, Town of Cave Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.