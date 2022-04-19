Writer, Jessica Lynn MacLean, compiled her ancestors’ words and photographs so they could help tell their own stories about the Great Depression, World War II, the baby boom, and the Big Snow—Arizona’s most monumental blizzard on record. In her first novel, Arizona Rain, MacLean brings readers along on adventures in life, love, and loss that span generations, tales that weave together in unexpected, meaningful ways.
Starring a young lady who was more of a Bradshaw Mountain woman than a beauty queen, love stories from one side of the family include monsoons and raining scorpions. Part One is a journey with MacLean’s grandma, Gerry Turner Baltzer, Mrs. Arizona circa 1954 and the daughter of a reverend who built churches with his own back. MacLean’s grandparents fixed up old Army barracks and built homes, cabins, and a beautiful life together. They were even trick water-skiers.
On the other side, at least nine relatives worked at the Grand Canyon from 1902 to 1949. Railway employees, mule train guides, Harvey bus drivers, and Harvey Girls blazed trails at a new national park and for the Fred Harvey Company in hospitality along the railroad. Part Two—Winslow, Arizona—opens in the middle of the night, 1962. MacLean’s young dad, Mike, learns that his father, a 30-year-old railway employee, was struck and killed by a railcar. Mike is colorblind; readers see through his eyes. When older family members tell him stories from their past, the descriptions change to full color vision.
MacLean is related to bestselling, Arizona Author of the Year, Nancy E. Turner, and Arizona author born in 1907, Joyce MacLean. Jessica MacLean operated as the resident blogger for the town of Camp Verde, wrote articles for the city of Sedona, and worked in communications for many Arizona organizations. She’s published in magazines like Kudos, Gateway to the East Valley, Connection, and Camp Verde Bugle Home and Garden. MacLean graduated, Summa Cum Laude, from ASU, with a BA in Human Communication and Mass Communications. First published in high school, she is a recipient of the English Award and the Cothran-Mulvey Award for Excellence. In 1991, MacLean made an appearance as Weather Kid with Dave Munsey on FOX 10 Phoenix.
The author tried to keep as many as of her relatives’ words as possible. She expanded on old letters, documents written for posterity, keepsakes, newspaper articles, memories, photos, a recorded oral history from the Grand Canyon Historical Society, and other records.
Her cousin, Brandee Leary, a librarian at the Winslow Public Library, shared opportunities for assistance from experienced authors and extensive archives. MacLean participated in a Writer in Residence class series through the public library system with author, Randy Lindsay; she was able to receive feedback on her work. And while searching the Arizona Memory Project through the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, MacLean and Leary found century-old photographs of their relatives working at the Grand Canyon only a few years after it became a national park.
“Our great grandma, Ida Barnett MacLean, donated those photos,” MacLean says. “Many people helped create this novel. Thank you, all.”
Writing helped MacLean cope with her mom’s passing in 2020, along with dozens of her own health conditions, including spina bifida, arthritis, and many other lifelong illnesses.
“My mom was also chronically ill. She thought I should write a book,” MacLean says. “Writing about family was productive and gave me purpose when I couldn’t do much. But my body is ready for a break.”
Arizona Rain is available to order through Barnes & Noble, barnesandnoble.com/w/arizona-rain-jessica-lynn-maclean/1141343744?ean=9798985793314.
