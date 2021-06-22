For the third time in two weeks, the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Emergency Response Team has been deployed with its AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer to assist with wildfire relief efforts in Arizona.
The AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers help to create a safe, temporary home-base for at least 65 pets during the first 72 hours after a disaster is declared. The trailer will help the emergency management teams assist with animal sheltering needs in the wake of the Backbone Fire that began last week. The team was previously deployed to provide relief with the Telegraph Fire.
The Arizona Humane Society Emergency Response Team in Payson, AZ
Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is currently caring for a total of 25 pets displaced by the Backbone Fire in Payson, AZ, and AHS’ Emergency Response Team has been deployed since Saturday, June 19, providing temporary shelter, medical care and 24/7 care.
The trailer is currently stationed at the Red Cross Shelter located at Rim Country Middle School: 304 S. Meadow St, Payson, AZ 85541. The shelter is open and prepared to care for dozens of pets.
In a June 21 update, AHS stated, “The Arizona Humane Society Emergency Response Team is continuing to assist the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson with relief efforts for the Backbone Fire, where we are providing shelter and veterinary care to the pets of evacuees. Currently, there are 25 pets in our care, and we’ve received word that there are more on the way.
“We’re honored to be on-site to serve these pets and their owners through one of the toughest weeks in their lives. Each pet is received with love and consideration to make their stay with us as comfortable as possible. And it’s your support that makes all of this happen. The best way to give is through our Disaster Relief Fund. This is the fastest way to help get supplies and personnel where they’re needed most.”
Valley residents who would like to support the Arizona Human Society care for animals in need may visit azhumane.org/disasterrelief to learn more about the organization’s efforts and make a donation.
