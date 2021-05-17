The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched the Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP) for veterans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Veterans participating in the program will receive up to a year of tuition and fees and a monthly housing allowance based on Post-9/11 GI Bill rates. Veterans must meet the following eligibility:
- Be at least 22 years old, but not older than 66
- Unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Not eligible for GI Bill or VR&E benefits (or, if you’re eligible for the Post-9/11 GI Bill, you’ve transferred all your benefits to a family member)
- Not rated as totally disabled because you can’t work
- Not enrolled in a federal or state jobs program
- Not receiving unemployment benefits (including CARES Act benefits)
The VRRAP webpage provides information about participating educational institutions and more.
The VRRAP was enacted on March 11 and is part of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, with aid targeted to assist individuals and businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GI Bill Beneficiaries who may require assistance can contact the Education Call Center at 888.442.4551 between 7am–6pm, Central Time, Monday through Friday.
