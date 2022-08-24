According to AAA's most recent research, the average annual cost of owning and operating a new vehicle in 2022 is $10,728, or $894 per month. This is a big jump from 2021, when the average cost per year was $9,666, or $805.50 per month.
“A vehicle purchase is a big financial commitment. The sticker price and the monthly payments aren't the only costs to consider,” said John Walter, vice president of car care for AAA Arizona. “Factors including depreciation, finance, fuel, insurance and maintenance all go into the cost of vehicle ownership.”
The average annual cost of owning a new car was calculated using the five best-selling models across nine vehicle categories. The study assumes a five-year ownership period, with the vehicle being driven 15,000 miles/annually. According to the research, the most and least expensive vehicle categories for 2022 are:
Most expensive categories
Half-ton pickups have the highest average annual ownership cost at $12,932 per year. Pickup trucks have the highest fuel costs, and this year's increases in gasoline prices have widened the gap between their ownership costs and other categories.
Medium SUVs are the second most expensive category to own at $11,305 per year. Medium SUVs have the third highest fuel, finance and depreciation costs, and the second highest fees and maintenance costs.
Least expensive categories
Small sedans have the lowest overall average ownership cost of any vehicle category at $8,184 per year. Because they are less expensive to purchase, this category incurs the lowest finance costs of any vehicle category. They also have the lowest rate of depreciation of any vehicle category.
Insulated from rising gas prices, electric vehicles (EVs) have the second lowest annual driving costs at $9,048 per year. An EV owner will spend about 4.0 cents per mile to charge their vehicle at home, while the owner of a gas-powered vehicle will spend an average of 18.4 cents per mile to gas up. It would cost about $2,700 to fuel the gas-powered car and $600 to charge the EV, which is a difference of $2,100 per year.
“As a quarter of Americans are considering an EV as their next car, affordability will be a major factor in consumers' decision.” Walter said.
Drivers can use AAA's Your Driving Cost Calculator to calculate their vehicle's ownership costs. The online tool allows users to view comprehensive cost analyses to find out which vehicle is most affordable for their budget. Driving habits and location can be used to customize results.
