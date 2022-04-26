The Arizona Coyotes Foundation in conjunction with Bally Sports Arizona, raised $100,000 during its annual charity broadcast on April 14. All funds raised during the broadcast and online, will be donated to Phoenix Children’s.
“This telethon was possible with the support of the Arizona Coyotes, Bally Sports Arizona, and the community,” says Tim Harrison, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Special Events at Phoenix Children’s. “Phoenix Children’s continues its expansion plans to even more cities throughout the state where life-saving care is needed for our patients. The funds raised will go to help with those expansions and our continued efforts to recruit top talent. Our most heartfelt thanks to everyone that played a role in raising an incredible amount this year.”
The event was broadcasted live on Bally Sports Arizona and phone calls were answered by former Coyotes Captain Shane Doan, TV color analyst Paul Bissonnette, Coyotes players Lawson Crouse, Christian Fischer, and Liam O’Brien, as well as players’ wives and girlfriends.
“We are proud to partner with the Coyotes for our annual charity broadcast that raised much needed funds for patients at Phoenix Children’s,” says Bally Sports Arizona Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Hogan. “This event holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m extremely proud of the extra efforts and high level of dedication turned in by our staff to make it such a success.”
To date, the Arizona Coyotes Foundation has donated $1 million to Phoenix Children's.
“We are thrilled that our annual charity broadcast raised $100,000 for Phoenix Children’s,” says Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “For the past 26 years, the Coyotes have supported Phoenix Children’s who does such an amazing job helping Valley kids and families in need. We are so grateful to all our generous fans who have helped us reach the $1 Million mark in lifetime giving. We are very thankful to our great partner Bally Sports Arizona for all their support with our charity broadcast.”
Fans who donated $125 received an exclusive Crescent Moon logo plush blanket (with the option to donate the blanket to Phoenix Children’s) and two lower-level tickets to the Coyotes vs. Capitals game on April 22 or the Coyotes vs. Blues game on April 23.
Fans who donate $450 received an authentic black Shane Doan No. 19 Kachina jersey with a personalized message from the Coyotes legend and two lower-level tickets to the Coyotes vs. Capitals game on April 22 or the Coyotes vs. Blues game on April 23. Fans who make a $450 donation also received a 1-Night Stay in the Coyotes Fanatic Room at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass or Vee Quiva.
Donations can still be made by visiting arizonacoyotes.com/telethon.
