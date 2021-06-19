The Arizona Commission on the Arts is seeking applicants for the position of executive director. While applications will not be accepted until later this month, a comprehensive position description is available now for review at azarts.gov/jobs/executive-director.
“In alignment with the values and approaches at the center of the Arts Commission’s mission and NextAZ Plan, the search for the agency’s next executive director will engage voices and perspectives from across Arizona, and the process will be informed by their contributions,” said Mark Feldman, chair of the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
“Information gathering relevant to the search is already underway, and partners of all types should expect more information to roll out as the summer advances.”
Commissioners have engaged Arizona’s own Avenir Consulting Partners, and its founder and CEO, Dr. Tiffanie Dillard, to provide support to the search.
Applications will be accepted via the AZ State Jobs website beginning June 23, 2021.
Learn more about the Arizona Commission on the Arts at azarts.gov.
