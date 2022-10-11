Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) has released new findings on water and environment as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters’ Agenda. The Voters’ Agenda identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm General Election and what they want to hear from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on survey research released earlier this year.
The newly released data from the Arizona Voters’ Agenda strongly reinforces prior survey findings that the majority of Arizona voters care deeply about the environment and want to see plans for sustainable solutions to preserve and protect the state’s natural resources. The results also show that voters don’t believe the state has enough water for the long-term and support taking action by investing funding in specific water and broader environmental solutions.
“Arizona’s future success depends on addressing the water needs of our diverse state, including water used for recreation and conservation, agriculture and supporting economic and population growth,” said Dr. Sybil Francis, president and CEO of CFA. “Water and environmental concerns have long been important to Arizonans and candidates for office could help voters better understand their plans and solutions on these issues.”
The first Arizona Voters’ Agenda survey released earlier this year shows near-unanimous support among likely voters for securing long-term water supplies and identified specific spending and policy measures supported by a large majority of voters, like preventing forest fires and improving air quality. The recent follow-up survey sought more insight into voters’ outlook on water supplies, their priorities for using current water supplies and their thoughts on addressing concerns through specific investment opportunities.
Nearly three-fourths of all likely voters do not believe Arizona has enough water for the long-term. When asked, “Do you believe that the state of Arizona will have enough water for residents, agriculture, industry and other businesses for the next 100 years?” Results show 73% of all likely voters say no, 18% say yes and 9% say they don’t know.
Regarding how likely voters would prioritize using the state’s current water supplies, the latest survey found voter priorities somewhat equally divided between water for recreation, agriculture and growth. Overall, likely voters say the top priorities for Arizona’s current water supplies are “ensuring that rivers and natural waterways have enough water to sustain wildlife and recreation,” “sustaining rural agriculture” and “making sure Arizona’s population can continue to grow.”
When it comes to taking action to address water and other environmental concerns, CFA probed the outlook of likely voters in applying available federal funds to address these priorities. Investing available funding is highly supported by a large majority of likely voters across all political affiliations and age groups. In all, 85% of likely voters support the policy of using funding Arizona is eligible to receive “to address environmental and water issues, including drought resiliency, clean air, energy improvement in rural areas, electric grid resiliency and forest fire management.” This includes support from 75% of Republicans, 88% of independents/unaffiliated voters and 95% of Democrats.
“The bottom line is voters agree that Arizona has real challenges to face when it comes to our natural environment and resources and believe the state needs to do something about it,” said Francis. “They want to hear what candidates plan to do to protect our collective air, land and water future as they decide whom to support with their vote. This is an opportunity for candidates to address a topic that most voters care about very much, including nearly all independent and unaffiliated voters."
CFA worked with HighGround Public Affairs to develop the Arizona Voters’ Agenda surveys, which were conducted in April and late August. The surveys polled likely Republican, Democratic and independent/unaffiliated voters in the 2022 Arizona General Election with a history of electoral participation and were balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region and gender.
As candidates compete for votes, the Arizona Voters’ Agenda highlights an essential set of questions for forum moderators, voters and the general public to ask. Regarding water and environment, begin with at least one big question based on the data showing where Arizonans have a strong agreement: “How should Arizona invest available funding for drought resiliency, clean air, energy improvement in rural areas, electric grid resiliency and forest fire management?”
Get all survey findings, the Arizona Voters’ Agenda, more questions to ask candidates as they compete for votes and more at arizonafuture.org/azvotersagenda.
