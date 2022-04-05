Today is the day! Each year nonprofits, big and small, come together to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. Arizona Gives Day which is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and supported by presenting sponsor FirstBank, begins at noon on April 5 and runs through noon on April 6. The online giving event started in 2013 to connect people with the causes they believe in and has raised nearly $30 million statewide.
“Arizonans from every community in every corner of the state stepped up last year like never before,” says Arizona Alliance of Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield. “That incredible generosity clearly showed that the people of Arizona can look beyond their own circumstances to ensure that those who may be in need have access to vital services and resources.”
The giving goes beyond the initial donation though. Arizona nonprofits generate $28 billion in revenue for the state each year according to the recent Nonprofit Economic Impact Report produced by Arizona Community Foundation and research partners L. William Seidman Research Institute, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, ASU Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation, and The Phoenix Philanthropy Group.
“Thinking differently, with an eye toward innovation, about Arizona nonprofit organizations is essential. Nonprofits’ contributions to our community spirit and welfare remain very significant,” says Neil G. Giuliano, president and CEO of Greater Phoenix Leadership.
The organization behind Arizona Gives Day, Arizona Gives, has a mission to help people find, learn about, and contribute to local causes they believe in; help nonprofits share their stories and engage the community; and raise awareness about Arizona nonprofits and their critical role in communities.
Those wishing to donate can learn more about participating nonprofits and their mission at www.azgives.org. In addition to the generous donation, participating organizations will have the opportunity to win additional funds from a $180,000 prize pool.
For more information or participate, visit www.azgives.org.
