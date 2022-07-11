The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising Interstate 17 drivers that the Sunset Point Rest Area, approximately 10 miles south of Cordes Junction, will remain open to the general public through Labor Day.
Initial work will get underway for the Sunset Point Rest Area rehabilitation project starting today, July 11. The project team was able to phase the work to not impact the traveling public until after the busy summer season, with the rest area closing to non-commercial traffic after Labor Day.
The $7.5 million renovation project, located at milepost 252, will rehabilitate and upgrade the facility’s water and septic systems, ramadas, restrooms and vending buildings and will also make the rest area more accessible for persons with disabilities.
For more information, visit the project webpage: azdot.gov/Sunset-Point-Rehabilitation.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov. Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com.
