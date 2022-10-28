As more and more Arizona drivers get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is taking advantage of new federal funding sources and developing a long range plan to implement a statewide network of EV charging stations.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, recently made $5 billion available for the deployment of publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers along alternative fuel corridors nationwide. The goal is to deploy a network of EV fast chargers to reduce range anxiety and encourage EV adoption by more users.
Over the next five years, the state is set to receive $76.5 million in federal dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to establish publicly accessible EV charging stations along Arizona’s designated alternative fuel corridors. Current alternative fuel corridors in Arizona include the interstates; but additional corridors can be added in the future.
ADOT is seeking input from the public and a wide variety of agency and industry stakeholders during the preparation of the plan. An online public survey and virtual public meeting HERE. For more information, visit azdot.gov/EVplan.
