With the Memorial Day weekend ahead, SRP warns customers to be aware of potential utility scams. Common utility scams include individuals falsely representing themselves as SRP while demanding immediate payment and threatening immediate disconnection.
"We typically see an increase in utility scam activity during holiday weekends and in the summer, when customers are more likely to be distracted," said Zack Thompson, SRP manager of Residential Call Center. "Our main advice is for customers to hang up and call SRP if they feel something is off. Our customer service team is available 24/7 to answer questions and provide assistance."
SRP will not ask customers to make an immediate payment. If a customer is at risk of service disconnection, SRP will always send one or more notices by mail and, if a customer is enrolled in SRP eNotes, by email. SRP does call customers if they are at risk of disconnection but will not pressure customers into paying over the phone or request a particular payment method.
SRP does not accept payments through Zelle, MoneyPak, Cash App or Bitcoin. The utility accepts payments online through SRP My Account, the SRP Power App and SRP M-Power App, or through its Paymentus website.
Customers can also pay in person with cash at over 500 retail locations throughout the Valley. Note that these locations require the barcode that is only available on a customer’s SRP bill or SRP cash payment card that is accessed via SRP My Account.
Individuals who receive a suspicious call from someone who says they are from SRP should hang up and call SRP directly at 602-236-8888 in English or 602-236-1111 in Spanish. Even if the caller ID says the number is from SRP, scammers can easily spoof any number.
If a customer receives a suspicious call, email or text, or has been impacted by a scam, call SRP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.