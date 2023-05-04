More than 80 generous and enthusiast volunteers from SRP were at the Herberger Campus of The Salvation Army in Phoenix as part of SRP’s We Care Wednesday volunteer program.
SRP volunteers packed 80 food boxes for distribution to hungry neighbors in our community and prepared around 600 heat relief kits containing cooling towels, bandanas, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, hats, lip balm and more that will be given out at The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations and via its mobile hydration unit during the scorching Phoenix summer.
“Community service is a huge part of our culture at SRP. Through financial support and volunteer efforts, we help provide assistance to those in need and seek different opportunities to help our community succeed,” said Danielle Olaya, an SRP senior community engagement strategist.
“We have a long-standing partnership with The Salvation Army, and they cast a wide net of services and programs throughout Arizona so it just made sense to partner with them knowing they would be able to use our help to get it to the people who need it most.”
The volunteers also prepared and loaded items to help prepare the Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team for the coming months, organized donated clothing items and did general maintenance around the grounds of The Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter.
“They’re giving back to their community. They recognize that, as an organization, they have a part to play in helping people in our community,” said Major Tim Smith, The Salvation Army divisional secretary for metro Phoenix, of the SRP volunteer effort. “We’re just really grateful for SRP for their year-long support of The Salvation Army.”
SRP created We Care Wednesday to give its employees the opportunity to volunteer as a department, connecting as a team while making a positive impact on the community. A different SRP team participates each month to support a local nonprofit organization. Since the program launched in January, nearly 287 SRP employees have volunteered over 661 hours.
“Community support is one of SRP’s strategic directions. It’s great that they give us the opportunity to serve through outlets like The Salvation Army. This is my team’s busiest time of the year, yet we’re encouraged and empowered to take the time to support our community,” said volunteer Raphael Soto, SRP director of mechanical construction and maintenance.
We Care Wednesday events are just one way SRP gives back to the community. The not-for-profit utility has a long history of volunteerism and community support. In 2022, SRP employees and retirees volunteered more than 35,000 hours at 177 Arizona nonprofits.
Visit srpnet.com and SalvationArmyPhoenix.org to learn more.
