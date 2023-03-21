In 2022, The Foothills Food Bank saw a 50% increase in client visits and The Foothills Caring Corps saw a sharp increase in requests for their services over previous years, including meals, transportation, in-home visits and other help.
These two organizations play a critical role in the health of the community and the ability to help neighbors. Now they need the community’s help to continue their work, and the Spring into Action fundraiser offers a way to help support these organizations while also having a fun night out.
Presented by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale North, the Spring into Action fundraiser is set for Saturday, March 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale.
The evening will include live music, wine and beer, delicious appetizers and small plates, live and silent auctions as well as a wine bottle pull. Live auction items include a PHX Police Helicopter ride-along.
“This is the first time these three organizations have combined their efforts to present a single fundraiser,” said Daniel Eastburn, president of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale North. “It makes so much sense, because we often work together on specific projects and needs in the community. And we always support each other’s efforts and missions.”
Leigh Zydonik, executive director of the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center, echoed the sentiment of community and partnership.
“We share a common passion to lift up our community, and we look forward to collaborating with the Foothills Caring Corps and Rotary Club of Scottsdale on this fundraising event,” Zydonik said. "It's a sign of a great community when leaders build each other up, and the Rotary Club is showing us all the strength we have when we work together."
Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at rotaryscottsdalenorth.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Nancy Cohrs, interim executive director of Foothills Caring Corps said, “We’re grateful to be included in this wonderful community event. It takes a village to support our neighbors, and it’s because of your support that those who are aging in place are able to access supportive programs and services close to home.”
For 12 years, the Scottsdale North Rotary Club members have been addressing challenges around the world and in local communities. During this period, club members have raised over $150,000 to support local charities in areas such as childhood cancer, senior citizen assistance, scholarships for teens in Mexico, children with disabilities, veterans assistance, Native American support, disaster relief throughout the world, local schools and many more organizations.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale North or the Spring into Action event, contact Ann Burke at annburke1@cox.net or visit rotaryscottsdalenorth.org.
