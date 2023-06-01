Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of the Holland Center, was honored with the Soroptimist International of Saguaro Foothills' (SISF) annual Ruby Award in recognition of her work and leadership in educating, improving and impacting the lives of women in the Cave Creek/Carefree community.
The Soroptimist Ruby Award was created to celebrate women who are not members of SISF but have significantly enhanced the lives of women and girls through professional, business and volunteer activities.
Thinking she was coming into work early for a typical meeting, Rosvall had no idea that an award was on the agenda. Several friends and members of SISF were there as Rosvall was awarded in a short ceremony.
“One person can make a difference in the community,” said SISF member Dolores Thain when telling Rosvall why she had been chosen for the Ruby Award.
“Because of her I personally have established many new friendships by attending several classes and social activities at the Holland Center that have enriched my life and made my senior years so much happier. Jennifer, just know that you have bonded and enriched the lives of many women and girls who now call the Holland Center their home away from home. We are so proud and honored to have you as our recipient this year.”
SISF has held their bi-monthly meetings at the Holland Center for several years but it was only four years ago when Rosvall assumed the role of executive director there. Thain said from the moment Rosvall started, immediate changes were evident, and she made sure every person who entered the Holland Center felt welcomed.
“I wanted this place to be a connection for people… That’s what’s important to me,” Rosvall said. “I’ve always said that in this crazy world I can’t fix it all, but I can do everything I can for my little corner of the world. And this is my corner.”
Rosvall said when she first came to the Holland Center, it was a bit like a “ghost town.” Her goal was to turn it into a vibrant community center, which was especially difficult when COVID hit. However, even throughout the pandemic, Rosvall ensured the Holland Center stayed open as a safe haven for the community.
While initially worried about coming back from the pandemic, Rosvall said “everyone’s back, we’re happier than ever and our parking lots are full.”
During her tenure as executive director, she has brought numerous classes to the Holland Center to educate women on art, desert awareness, history and health, among others.
The center was also recently bestowed the Spirit of Scottsdale award, which Rosvall accepted from Mayor David Ortega on the center’s behalf. The Spirit of Scottsdale award recognizes one organization each year that helps strengthen and build Scottsdale's community through their commitment to and involvement in neighborhoods.
In addition to her role at the Holland Center, Rosvall is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree and the Carefree-Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce.
“Those of us who have been privileged to meet and work with Jennifer know how important she is to this entire community and its survival as she continues to bring the Holland Center classes that educate and groups whose activities increase the social life and well-being of all residents,” Thain said.
Surprised by the award and visibly touched by her friend’s words, Rosvall expressed her gratitude.
“This is probably the most important thing I’ve ever received. To come from a group who recognize and empower women – that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
