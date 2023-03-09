With spring comes new growth, and the Sonoran Arts League is blossoming with a new gallery location in Carefree and expansion of programming at its Arts Learning Studio in Cave Creek.
The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education. Founded in 1975 as an informal gathering of artists local to the Cave Creek area, the league now consists of over 750 members from across the U.S. and Canada.
“The Sonoran Arts League has been around for over 25 years, and it’s a nonprofit, kind of grassroots art organization,” said Patrick O’Grady, president of the Sonoran Arts League board of directors.
“We have our learning studio in Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek, and then we had an opportunity this year to move our gallery here to Carefree, so we decided it would be good to have a presence in both communities. We’re very excited about being part of the arts community in Carefree, specifically, and our roots are still in Cave Creek and our membership is from all over.”
Janey White, CEO of the Sonoran Arts League, added that the Carefree and Cave Creek communities are incredibly supportive of the arts. In fact, when the league’s new gallery opened at 7275 Easy St. in Carefree in January, the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, along with Carefree Mayor John Crane, led a ribbon cutting celebration for the grand opening. Chamber leaders, the league’s board of directors, friends and members of the community all gathered to watch the cutting of the big red ribbon.
“I am just amazed at how many people are so dedicated to the mission of promoting arts and bringing arts to our community,” White said. “Ever since I moved here, about 40 years ago, I immediately knew this was an art community – that’s actually why I moved here. People in this community are really focused on the arts and people have their true hearts into it.”
The Sonoran Arts League acts as a hub for all that artistic and creative activity, with rotating exhibitions adding to the visual vibrancy of the area by supporting and showcasing a diverse group of local and national artists who are members of the league.
The league presents approximately 15 exhibitions each year, with the Hidden in the Hills event being the most well known, but it does a lot more than just show art.
“We really focus on education for all ages,” O’Grady said. “We have programs for the veterans, for the children, since the schools have kind of decreased their budget for the arts, we’re trying to fill in the gap there with the help of the community.”
After three years in a leased space, the Sonoran Arts Learning Studio has moved to a permanent home in Stagecoach Village at 7100 E. Cave Creek Road. and grown from one classroom to two. The studio is equipped with all kinds of supplies and equipment needed to support a diverse visual art learning environment.
The Arts Learning Studio currently offers classes, lectures and workshops for youth and adults, with something available seven days a week. Studio programs include painting, drawing, homeschool art, ceramics, glass, bookmaking, jewelry and guitar.
“We have classes that are very affordable, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Carefree that helps us sponsor programs for children of all ages and veterans in our community,” White said. “Beyond that, we also offer programming across mediums and every day of the week, morning and night, to try to reach the total demographic of our area.”
Looking forward, O’Grady said the Sonoran Arts League will be putting more emphasis on its programs, especially now that the studio has more space. Besides just learning a skill, the programs offer participants a way to express themselves and maybe even discover a passion.
“I think it goes beyond learning the skill. It’s learning to view the world through a different lens – seeing art in everything, because it is in everything,” White said. “We’ve heard so many stories where people have participated in an arts class and it just inspired them to be creative and pursue that.”
She recalled a boy who won a scholarship through the Sonoran Arts League and went on to become a high school art teacher in the community.
Similarly, the studio offers free veteran art workshops to help former service members heal and have a sense of camaraderie with others who served, and O’Grady said he has seen the positive impact those classes can have.
Regardless of one’s experience level or end goal, the Sonoran Arts League has some kind of program that everyone can enjoy. Or, anyone can stop by the gallery to admire or purchase art.
To learn more about the Sonoran Arts League or sign up for classes, visit sonoranartsleague.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.