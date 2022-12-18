Sojourner Center’s Gifting Hope Holiday Program aims to alleviate the stress and pressure that are often connected to this time of year. Because of this program, every survivor receiving services from Sojourner Center will have the opportunity to provide gifts for their family free of cost.
The center relies on community support to make this all happen and are asking for gifts for kids of all ages, women and men. Kid toys, electronics and wrapping paper are especially needed. Their Amazon Wishlist, where you can shop and have items directly delivered to them, is HERE. A website that links all this information as well is HERE.
Sojourner Center is one of the largest, longest-running domestic violence shelters in the United States. They serve thousands of women, men, children and pets each year through its shelter, transitional housing and community outreach programs, child development center, health care clinic and lay legal advocacy programs. For more than 40 years, through its services to victims and survivors, education and prevention efforts aimed at youth and the community, advocacy, research and leadership, Sojourner Center leads the way to a world free from domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking.
For more information, visit sojournercenter.org.
