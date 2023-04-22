The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, spring has officially arrived in Arizona. This season offers the possibility of home maintenance feeling less like a job and more like a delightful spring cleanse. Longer days and more sunlight create the prime opportunity to give your home’s exterior a tune up or take care of projects that have been on your to-do list.
Consider these key spring maintenance tasks to help your home be warm-weather ready and maximize enjoyment of your abode.
Clean the exterior
Give your home's exterior a good cleaning by pressure washing or scrubbing the walls, windows, and doors to remove dirt, grime and cobwebs that may have accumulated over the winter. Pressure washing your home’s exterior will give it impressive curb appeal. An extension wand makes the job easier, so you won’t need a ladder to get to the upper levels.
Apply fresh paint
Painting your home should be number one on your spring to-do list. Apply a fresh coat of paint to the exterior walls, doors and trim to give your home a brand-new look. Having a freshly painted exterior can also dramatically increase the value of your property. Consider updating the color scheme to something brighter and more welcoming for the spring season.
Add plants and flowers
To fill your spring garden with charm, add colorful plants and flowers to your front porch, walkway and garden beds. Consider planting annuals that will bloom throughout the spring and summer. Be sure to remove any dead plants, flowers or weeds, as well as any leaves, branches or debris remaining from winter.
Upgrade your lighting
Useful and beautiful exterior lighting is an essential part of any home. The right lighting fixtures provide safety and security, highlight architectural features, and give your home a cohesive look. The perfect lighting will enhance your home’s overall aesthetic by creating a beautiful well-illuminated atmosphere in your outdoor environment. Install new light fixtures on your porch or outdoor walls to add more light and enhance your home's curb appeal.
Update your mailbox and house numbers
House numbers are essential and often get overlooked as a stylistic choice. It is important to remember that house and mailbox numbers can be functional and beautiful. Replace your old mailbox with a new one that complements the style of your home. Also, consider updating your house numbers with modern and stylish designs.
Add outdoor seating
Create a welcoming space outside your home by adding outdoor seating such as a bench, chairs or a swing. Creating a comfortable spot for you and your guests to enjoy the beautiful spring weather adds a warm, welcoming element and elevates the outdoor space.
By implementing these simple ideas, you can easily spruce up the exterior of your home and make it look beautiful and inviting for the spring season.
Babbi Gabel is a founding partner at RETSY, one of the fastest growing technology-based real estate brokerages in Arizona, and has sold more than 2,000 homes throughout the Valley in some of the most premier master planned communities. Gabel is one of the leading agents in Ariz., with a sales volume surpassing $1 billion in her 34 year career.
