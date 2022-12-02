Scottsdale-based law firm formerly known as David Shapiro Law recently changed its name to Shapiro Law Team in honor of the firm’s fifth anniversary and growing network.
The firm, started and owned by David Shapiro, one of Arizona’s most reputable accident injury lawyers in the Valley, has dedicated over a decade to helping individuals who suffer injuries due to negligence.
Since Shapiro left his former firm and created what is now known as Shapiro Law Team, the firm has expanded from one employee to nearly 50 and has won settlements for over 1,500 clients and counting. In such a short time, Shapiro Law Team has also resolved more than $80,000,000 on behalf of their clients.
“Over the last five years, our firm has been committed to providing exceptional and aggressive representation to injured clients and their families,” Shapiro said. “The firm's transformation from one person to a team is what prompted me to rebrand. While we continue to provide the same skilled advocacy for our clients, it is fundamental that I recognize the incredible team behind me. We all fight together as a team for our clients and that is the way it should be.”
Shapiro Law Team’s philosophy and mission for personal injury cases is to recover the maximum amount of compensation for clients, hold the negligent party or parties accountable for their actions and make the community safer. The team’s attorneys have strong expertise in litigating motor vehicle, trucking/tractor-trailer, pedestrian and bicycle, ridesharing and serious and fatal accidents stemming from impairment or drunk driving as well as medical malpractice and premises liability.
Whatever the case, the Shapiro Law Team is there to help clients receive the maximum compensation they deserve for their injury, the pain and suffering they endured, their past and future medical expenses, the income they have lost since their injury and the income they will lose in the future.
Shapiro Law Team, which consists of highly skilled lawyers who are involved in various professional organizations including the AZ Association for Justice, Attorney Information Exchange Group, Arizona Women Lawyers Association, American Association of Justice Trucking Litigation Group and have spoken at the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys.
In addition to membership in numerous professional organizations, Shapiro Law Team’s attorneys have been recognized by numerous professional organizations.
Shapiro has been selected by Southwest Super Lawyers as a rising star every year since 2018. Ray Norris, widely regarded as one of the top trial lawyers in Arizona, is a certified specialist in personal injury and wrongful death and has been selected as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” every year since 2001. Heather Bushor has also been selected by Southwest Super Lawyers as a rising star and is an AV-rated attorney by Martindale Hubbell, which is used to recognize lawyers for their legal ability and ethical standards for over 100 years.
In addition to practicing in Arizona, attorneys have been admitted to practice in Maryland, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
More than just fighting for its clients, Shapiro Law Team is committed to supporting Arizona communities and non-profit organizations by providing donations and volunteering. In 2019, the firm began The Shapiro Scholarship to reward high school and college students for utilizing an incentive-based distracted driving prevention app that tracks phone usage while driving. The team also honors first responders and military personnel with discounted representation through the Help for Heroes Program, created in 2020.
In addition to the rebrand, The Shapiro Law Team will make more significant changes soon, including the opening of an office in New Mexico.
For more information, visit shapirolawaz.com.
