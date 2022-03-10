It was another record-breaking year at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale. Held from January 22 through 30 at Westworld of Scottsdale, the premium auctioneer also celebrated its 50th anniversary during what Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega proclaimed “Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Month.”
The signature event shattered daily auction sales records with $203.2 million in total sales and nearly $9 million raised for nonprofits.
“We’re continuing our legacy of giving back to our communities with many incredible charity vehicles crossing the block in Scottsdale,” says Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.
Among the recipients were the Carroll Shelby Foundation and JDRF.
“Barrett-Jackson is a great supporter of many charities. This year the Carroll Shelby Foundation and JDRF were fortunate to have an auction slot to sell the VIN #1 2022 Shelby GT500KR. The support provided by Steve Davis and Craig Jackson is second to none. They work tirelessly to make sure all charities see success!” says Aaron Shelby, Carroll Shelby’s grandson.
“Barrett-Jackson represents the first big industry event of the calendar year. Partnerships and friendships are formed here. Seth Burgett with Gateway Bronco and the Carroll Shelby Foundation share a focus in wanting to provide automotive technical education to the next generation of automotive enthusiasts. They both support scholarships and training to allow more of today’s younger generation to succeed in this line of work.”
Steve Davis, president of Barrett- Jackson adds, “From supporting life-saving medical research and higher education opportunities for our youth, to supporting our military veterans and their families, we aren’t just raising money, we’re creating hope, improving lives and lifting spirits. I couldn’t be more honored to be connected to the heart and soul of this community.”
One of the partnerships formed was between the Carroll Shelby Foundation and Team Shelby Southern Plains Region with Ford Motor Company.
“Kash Singh of Ford Motor Company is a Ford Performance Enthusiast Marketing Manager, and one of the people who signed autographs on the signs. The signs will be auctioned in June at a Team Shelby event held in Dallas. All monies will be donated to The Carroll Shelby Foundation,” says Brandi Merrill Koslovsky, Chapter Director of Team Shelby Southern Plains Region. “Last year with the help of the Carroll Shelby Foundation, Shelby American, Team Shelby, and generous donors, the Southern Plains region donated $23,000!”
Local business also thrived at the major event.
“This was my 9th year at Barrett- Jackson, and this upcoming May will mark my 10 year anniversary of starting my little boutique catering cart,” says Carissa Gould of Mama’s Dogs. “Without a doubt, Barrett-Jackson is one of my favorite events year after year. At Mama’s Dogs, it’s not about the weenie, it’s the whole package. I hope each one of them walks away feeling a little more loved every time they visit my stand. Everything here is done out of love. My heart is filled with joy knowing that I played a special role in their memories made while visiting the show.”
Perhaps Gould sums up the must-attend event best, “If you haven’t had a chance to visit Barrett-Jackson, put it on your bucket list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.